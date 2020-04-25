Williams County Commissioners Handle Regular Business At April 23, 2020 Meeting

By: Rebecca Miller

Regular session of Williams County Commissioners is held each Thursday morning, during the Pandemic. Assistant Clerk Robin Kemp directed the business on the morning of April 23, 2020, informing the Commissioners of the Resolutions and other information.

Resolutions approved were:

Resolution 139 – Supplemental Appropriations for WC Auditor in the amount of $400; Common Pleas Court for $3000; Department of Aging for $266.44; Hillside for $75,000; and Sheriff’s office for $815.91

Resolution 140 – In the matter of Single County Ditch #740- continuing preliminary hearing to June 18,2020 at 10 a.m.

Resolution 141 – Memorandum of Understanding for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation for sanitizing or cleaning N95 Masks between Williams County EMA and Hillside country Living (using machine from Daavlin)

Also signed: Then and Now Certificates; Dog Warden Weekly Report for week of April 13, 2020 – April 19, 2020; Credit Card Appropriation for Commissioners office for May 2020; Travel request for Linda Earle from Hillside to attend “Walk to attend Alzheimers” Committee meetings in 2020 (Commissioner Lewis Hilkert explained that they discussed this with Donna Sprow, the director at the nursing home and this travel would only be if things are reopened form the shutdown.)

Minutes for April 16, 2020 and Bills as submitted by Auditor

The Commissioners went into Executive session to consider the discipline of a public employee or official. There was no action taken.

Rebecca can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com