Fulton County Health Department Hosting Lead Testing Clinic For Delta Community

PRESS RELEASE – Ohio EPA air monitor detected high concentrations of lead in the air during the demolition at the Bunting Bearings site in Delta, OH.

While elevated levels of lead were found in the air, the immediate risk for public health has lowered because the ongoing demolition has stopped, greatly reducing the lead in the outdoor air.

However, lead dust already present in the environment (on the ground or other surfaces) remains a concern for all residents of the community-especially children under 6-who can face higher health impacts from lead.

Steps to determine the extent of the area that contains lead dust are underway, but will take time. Those with lead exposure may not show any immediate signs or symptoms.

Blood lead testing is the best way to determine if lead is present in the body. Fulton County Health Department (FCHD) is offering a Lead Testing Community Clinic to help protect residents and provide important information about potential exposure.

The Delta Community Testing Clinic:

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Time: 3:30pm – 7:30pm appointments preferred (Call 419.337.0915 to schedule)

Location: Delta Memorial Hall, 401 Main St, Delta OH

Lead exposure can be harmful, especially for young children and pregnant individuals. Testing is the best way to determine if lead is present in the body.

This clinic is open to Delta residents or whose primary ties are to this community. Priority will be given to children 0 – 6 years old and individuals who are pregnant, although anyone will be tested.

To ensure FCHD has ample staff and supplies available, we are asking that you call the Health Department, 419.337.0915, to schedule an appointment.

“There is no safe level of lead exposure,” said Kim Cupp, FCHD Health Commissioner. “This clinic is an important step in ensuring our community has access to testing, education, and support.”

There will be additional testing opportunities available for residents who are unable to attend the community clinic but are concerned about lead exposure.

Additional Lead Testing Opportunities:

Date: Monday – Wednesday – Friday

Time: 8:30am – 3:45pm by appointment (Call 419.337.0915 to schedule)

Location: FCHD – 606 S. Shoop Ave, Wauseon OH

The initial finger prick test (capillary test) is being offered free of charge. If the initial finger prick test shows high lead, 3.5 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood or higher, additional testing through a healthcare provider will be needed.

The following steps are recommended to limit exposure to lead dust:

•Wash your child’s hands and toys, as well as their bottles, pacifiers, and any other items your child often puts in their mouth.

•Remove shoes before entering your home.

•Regularly clean floors, windowsills, and dusty places with wet mops or wet cloths to pick up any dust. Use two buckets-one for soap and one for rinsing. Never use a home vacuum cleaner to clean up suspected lead hazards, even if it has a HEPA filter.

•Remove work clothes before entering the house, for any household member who does construction or other work that may involve lead. Wash these clothes separately from other items.

•Avoid digging in the dirt or moving soil until the extent of the area that contains lead dust is determined.