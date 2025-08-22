Fulton County Jury Finds Swanton Man Guilty Of Strangulation

PRESS RELEASE – On August 20, 2025, a Fulton County Common Pleas Court jury found Dennis Thompson, Jr., age 41, of Swanton, OH, guilty of Strangulation, a felony of the fourth degree.

A Fulton County Grand Jury had previously indicted Mr. Thompson for the May 15, 2025, offense when he did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to another by means of strangulation or suffocation.

The jury of five men and seven women deliberated approximately three and a half hours before returning their guilty verdict.

The case was prosecuted by Fulton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul H. Kennedy. Mr. Thompson was represented by attorney, Aaron Kinney.

The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and Mr. Thompson’s bond was continued.