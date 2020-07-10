Fulton County Jury Finds Wauseon Man Guilty Of Domestic Violence

On July 10, 2020, a Fulton County Common Pleas Court jury found Aaron Deanda, age 32, of Wauseon, Ohio, guilty of Domestic Violence. A Fulton County Grand Jury had previously indicted Mr. Deanda for the December 19, 2019, offense when he did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

The jury of 6 men and 6 women deliberated approximately 90 minutes before returning their guilty verdict. The case was prosecuted by Fulton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul H. Kennedy, and Mr. Deanda was represented by Toledo attorney, Sarah Anjum.

This charge was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wauseon Police Department.

