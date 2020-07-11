Margaret Gordon (1924-2020)

Margaret E. Gordon, 96, of Montpelier passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice center. She was born on January 23, 1924 in Pulaski to John A. and Dorothy Louella (Rausch) Osborn.

Margaret graduated from Montpelier High School in 1942. She married Henry “Hank” Gordon and he preceded her in death.

Margaret was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier. In 1985 she retired as a clerk from Robinair Manufacturing in Montpelier after 27 years.

She is survived by her daughters LuAnn (Max) Tappen of Bryan and Reva (Cort) Goshia of Bryan; four grandchildren, Matthew (Brad Hart) Kelly, Sarah (Elizabeth) Kelly, Jeremy (Amber) Donnell and Leslie (Jake) Wright; three great grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband Hank, three brothers Lyle, Clyde “Spark” and Earl Osburn, and four sisters, Clara Dukes, Dorothy Hang, Rosemary Olds and Kathryn Fiser.

Services for Margaret will be Tuesday, July 14th at 12pm, with visitation from 10am until the time of the service, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier with Pastor Paul Gruetter to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the church or Hillside Country Living Activity Fund. The family has asked that if attending services, you adhere to recommended social distancing guidelines and that you bring a mask as wearing one will be required.

To send flowers to Margaret’s family, please visit our floral store.