Leza Niederhoff (1946-2020)

Leza K. Niederhoff, age 74, of Risingsun, Ohio, passed away at Wood County Hospital Thursday morning, July 9, 2020. She was born in Wauseon, Ohio on May 31, 1946 one of four children to the late Otto F. Niederhoff and Ruth (Newill) Niederhoff.

Leza graduated from Delta High School in 1964. She attended the Toledo University; where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education and later furthered her education by getting a Master’s Degree. Leza began her teaching career at Old Fort near Fremont and later taught science for over 20 years with Grand Valley High School in Orwell, Ohio.

During free time she enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers and caring for her feline companions. Leza was active in her Lutheran Church serving on the Task Force and other volunteer groups. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant niece, Sara Pittman.

Surviving is her brother, Paul (Linda) Niederhoff of Fortville, IN; sisters, Lora K. Pittman of Delta and Elza K. Bleckinger of Risingsun, OH; seven nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews and one great great nephew. A public graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta. A private memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8074 Co Rd T, Liberty Center, Ohio 43532. Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta, Ohio 43515.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Risingsun Fire Department and EMS, 420 Main St, Risingsun, Ohio 43457 in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.