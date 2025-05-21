Fulton County Kicks Off Click It Or Ticket Campaign

BUCKLE UP … From Left to Right: Rachel Kinsman, FCHD/Safe Communities, Travis Bonnett, ODOT, Janeen Clendenin, North Star BlueScope Steel, Sheriff Roy Miller, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Britney Ward, FCHC, Sierra Lightner, MVPO, Jodi Herman, State Farm Insurance Agency, Judd McClaren, Fulton Co Farm Bureau, Jeff Anspach, Ohio Transportation & Safety Office, Karen Pennington, FCHD / Safe Communities.

PRESS RELEASE – As summer kicks off and families hit the road for vacations; Fulton County law enforcement is reminding motorists to Click It or Ticket.

Aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep you and your family safe, the national seat belt campaign will take place May 19 through June 1, concurrent with one of the busiest travel and holiday weekends of the year.

A special kick-off event will take place at the Wauseon Fire Department on Thursday, May 22nd where local law enforcement and Safe Communities coalition members will be sharing data and reminding drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling up and the legal consequences – including fines – for not wearing a seat belt.

“As we kick-off the busy summer driving season it’s important that everyone buckles up every time they go out, both day and night – no excuses,” said Fulton County Sheriff, Roy Miller.

In 2023, 73% of Fulton County’s traffic fatalities were unbelted at the time of the crash. “Seat belts save thousands of lives every year, but far too many motorists are still not buckling up, especially at night when the risk of getting in a crash is even greater,” said Rachel Kinsman, Fulton County Safe Communities Project Director. “We want everyone to have a safe summer, but it requires an important step on the part of motorists – clicking that seat belt.”

Concerned about traffic safety in Fulton County? We would love for you to join us at our next FC Safe Communities meeting, contact Rachel Kinsman / Karen Pennington at 419.337.0915 for more details. Check us out on Facebook @FCsafecommunities