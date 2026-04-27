Man Found Dead In Wauseon Walmart Parking Lot Identified As Northwest Capital Defendant

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A man connected to the Northwest Capital case was found dead Monday morning in Wauseon.

According to information from the Wauseon Police Department, officers were called to assist the sheriff’s office in locating a vehicle that had been pinged in the area in connection with a missing person report.

The vehicle was located in the Wauseon Walmart parking lot, where officers found a single male inside with a single gunshot wound to the chest. The individual was identified as Gary Rathbun.

Police said Rathbun’s death is being investigated as a suicide. Rathbun had been scheduled to appear Monday morning in Lucas County Common Pleas Court in connection with the Northwest Capital case. He had been facing felony charges as a former manager of Northwest Capital.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the case involved allegations that Northwest Capital acted as an intermediary between investors and businesses seeking capital.

The Attorney General’s Office previously alleged that investors were persuaded to place money into underperforming companies without being told about significant financial problems involving those companies.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or emotional distress can call or text the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Support is also available online at 988lifeline.org.