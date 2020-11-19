Fulton County Moves To Alert Level 3 Public Emergency (Red)

Wauseon, OH: On November 19, 2020, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Fulton County has moved from Alert Level 2 Public Emergency (Orange) to Alert Level 3 Public Emergency (Red). Fulton County has met four indicators; New Cases Per Capita (Fulton is at 593.46/100,000 cases), Sustained Increase in New Cases (Fulton saw an increase in the seven-day case average from 17.6 on Oct. 31 to 25.1 on Nov. 8), Proportion of Cases Not Congregate Cases (not cases from nursing homes or other congregate-living settings), Sustained Increase in Outpatient Visits for COVID-like illness (an increase in the seven-day average from 22.9 on Nov. 9 to 28 on Nov. 13).

Alert Level 3 (Red) indicates a very high exposure and spread within the county. Everyone is asked to follow all current statewide public health orders and sector specific guidance which is located on the coronavirus.ohio.gov website. The Public Health Advisory Alert System provides a clear, color-coded approach to inform Ohioans about COVID-19 risk levels and provides evidence-based recommendations and actions that can be taken to protect themselves and their communities based on the level of risk. The Public Health Advisory Alert System provides context and awareness as to the scope of COVID-19 within our community.

“We’ve seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Fulton County. Last week we had an all-time high number of new cases at 175/week. Our indicators are pointing to increased community spread and more residents are seeking medical care for COVID-19 symptoms,” stated Kim Cupp, Health Commissioner. “It is important to stay vigilant during this time. We ask residents to decrease in-person interactions with others, consider necessary travel only and avoid attending social gatherings with members of multiple households.”

It is important to continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease. To prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, practice these preventative measures:

Practice social distancing by staying 6ft away from those that do not live with you

Wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home if you are sick, not feeling well or have been asked to quarantine

Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow

Wear a face covering when in public

These things may seem small, but they can have an enormous positive impact on our community.

Fulton County COVID-19 updates are posted to the Fulton County Health Department website and social media pages: