NwOESC Receives Scholarship Donation From Farmers & Merchants State Bank

Jacque Wells of Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Archbold recently presented the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) with a $1,000 donation to go towards the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship Awards Program. Farmers and Merchants is a longtime supporter of the program, which promotes student achievement and recognizes outstanding high school seniors.

The NwOESC, serving Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams Counties, supports the Franklin B. Walter Awards Program and is grateful to local businesses like Farmers and Merchants for their patronage. Outstanding seniors in each district will receive a scholarship award of $200 each while one county winner each will be awarded $500.

The local recognition honors not only student achievement, but also teacher excellence, including special education providers from each county for the work done on behalf of students with disabilities across Northwest Ohio. All winners & honorees will be recognized at a virtual ceremony in March.