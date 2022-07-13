Fulton County Native Courtney Krieger Named New Water Quality Associate

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) The Ohio State University Fulton County Extension Office is pleased to announce Courtney Krieger as the Water Quality Extension Associate for Fulton, Lucas, and Williams counties.

Courtney will be working on farmer demonstrations, research, and outreach with impacts on water quality.

Courtney has an interest in manure management and nutrient utilization and demonstrating these things with field trials.

Courtney previously worked in the Fulton County Extension Office and gained experience in On Farm research and creating farmer relationships.

Courtney is a Fulton County native and has moved back after graduating from the Ohio State University in 2020 with her bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness with a minor in Agricultural Communications. Courtney currently resides in Delta.

Courtney can be reached at Krieger.117@osu.edu to discuss water quality ideas or questions you may have!