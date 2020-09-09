Fulton County Offering Relief Program For Small Businesses

The Fulton County Commissioners, in partnership with the Fulton County Auditor and Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, are offering a one-time, first-come, first-serve grant.

Eligible Fulton County for-profit small businesses may apply for up to $10,000 to cover business interruptions and expenses caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Any Fulton County for-profit small business with less than $1 million in gross annual revenue, have 30 or fewer employees or 1099 workers as of March 22nd, 2020 and have experienced a decrease in gross revenue due to COVID-19 may apply.

Grant guidelines & application are available at www.fultoncountyoh.com/grant.

Applications are due by 4:30 P.M. Friday, September 25, 2020