North Central Local Schools Welcome New Staff Members

NEW STAFF … Shown from left to right are: Jeffrey Hlutke, Instrumental & Vocal Music Instruction/Band Director, Rachel Pedraja, Grade 6 Instructor, Brooke Heuerman, High School Science Instructor & Kathy Mallett, JH/HS Guidance Counselor.