Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 10th, 2020

BOYS GOLF

Bryan @ Delta/Archbold 3:45pm

Edon @ Pettisville 4pm

Fayette @ North Central 4pm

Montpelier @Hilltop 4pm

Wauseon @ Swanton 4:30pm

Edgerton @ Stryker 4:30pm

Patrick Henry/Liberty Center @ Evergreen 4:30PM

GIRLS GOLF

Montpelier @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm

Edgerton @ Archbold 4:30pm

Fairview @ Wauseon 4:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

North Central/Wayne Trace @ Edgerton 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Wauseon @ Bluffton 5pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Bryan @ Lima Bath 6pm

BOYS SOCCER

Wauseon @ Pettisville 5pm

VOLLEYBALL

Archbold @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Liberty Center @ Bryan 4:45pm

Delta @ Swanton 4:45pm

Patrick Henry @ Evergreen 4:45pm

Edon @ Pettisville 5:30pm

Coldwater (MI) @ North Central 5:30pm

Montpelier @ Hilltop 5:30pm

 

