Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 10th, 2020

BOYS GOLF
Bryan @ Delta/Archbold 3:45pm
Edon @ Pettisville 4pm
Fayette @ North Central 4pm
Montpelier @Hilltop 4pm
Wauseon @ Swanton 4:30pm
Edgerton @ Stryker 4:30pm
Patrick Henry/Liberty Center @ Evergreen 4:30PM
GIRLS GOLF
Montpelier @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm
Edgerton @ Archbold 4:30pm
Fairview @ Wauseon 4:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
North Central/Wayne Trace @ Edgerton 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Wauseon @ Bluffton 5pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Bryan @ Lima Bath 6pm
BOYS SOCCER
Wauseon @ Pettisville 5pm
VOLLEYBALL
Archbold @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Liberty Center @ Bryan 4:45pm
Delta @ Swanton 4:45pm
Patrick Henry @ Evergreen 4:45pm
Edon @ Pettisville 5:30pm
Coldwater (MI) @ North Central 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Hilltop 5:30pm
