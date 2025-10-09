Fulton County Receives Grant To Work Towards Zero Traffic Deaths

PRESS RELEASE – Kim Cupp, Health Commissioner, announces the receipt of $38,500 to continue promoting safe driving in Fulton County.

“I am pleased to announce that we have been awarded these funds as the ‘Fulton County Safe Communities’, and the opportunity to do all we can to reduce the number of traffic fatalities on the roadways of our community”, stated Ms. Cupp.

Fulton County Sheriff, Roy Miller, is also encouraged by the money received, “It is imperative to not only enforce the laws regarding traffic safety, but to continue our efforts to improve visibility of my deputies and to add education to complete our vision of a safer Fulton County.”

The grant through the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Traffic Safety Office, is funded by monies provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The mission of Fulton County Safe Communities is to create safety programs and provide education and enforcement serving all communities in the Fulton County area that will lead to reducing traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

Some specific strategies that Safe Communities implements in Fulton County include seat belt surveys, Teen Distracted Driving Awareness Campaigns and CarFit events focusing on safe driving for our senior population.

In 2024, there were twelve fatalities related to vehicle crashes. That number is higher than the 2023 statistics where there were eight fatalities. The partners of Fulton County Safe Communities continue working together to decrease those numbers.

“The need to add awareness of traffic safety issues with enforcement is a great concern for our county, especially for our mature drivers and younger drivers,” noted Rachel Kinsman, Project Director. “Awareness and education are key to saving lives.”

Concerned about traffic safety in Fulton County? We would love for you to join us at our next FC Safe Communities meeting, contact Rachel Kinsman / Karen Pennington at 419.337.0915 for more details. Check us out on Facebook @FCsafecommunities.