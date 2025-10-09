Hospice Of Northwest Ohio Team Moves Into New Office At Fulton County Health Center

PRESS RELEASE – To better meet the needs of the community’s seriously ill, Hospice of Northwest Ohio care team members serving Fulton, Henry, Defiance and Williams counties have moved into a centrally located administrative office space within the Fulton County Health Center.

This team will continue to provide expert hospice care to seriously ill patients right in their own homes, nursing homes or extended care facilities within the region.

“This move reinforces our commitment to bringing exceptional hospice care to those living in our western service area,” says Hospice of Northwest Ohio President and CEO Rick Russell.

Patients are usually referred to hospice by their physicians when it is believed they have six months or less to live and are no longer pursuing curative care.

However, patients and families are encouraged to call Hospice of Northwest Ohio directly – whether or not they have a physician referral – to seek advice and information at any time during their illness.

To learn more about Hospice of Northwest Ohio and its services, visit www.hospicenwo.org or call 419-661-4001.