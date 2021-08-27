Fulton County Senior Center News

Upcoming events for September include: CLOSED on Labor Day September 6; A Day Trip to Sauder Village on September 16; and a Day Trip to Harrison Lake State Park on September 29.

“Join us on Wednesday, September 29 for a relaxing day in nature at Harrison Lake State Park, Fayette. Lauren Stewart, naturalist with Ohio’s Division of Wildlife, will present a program that will include animal pelts and live animals.

A cold pack lunch will be provided at noon. You’ll have time to play Corn Hole and Washer Toss, or feel free to sit in the shade and enjoy the lake view.

An ice cream sundae bar at the Fulton County Senior Center, Wauseon, will close out the afternoon. Suggested donation for this trip is $6 per person (covers lunch and bus transportation). Pay when you board the bus.

Meet at Swanton Senior Center at 8:45 am or at the Wauseon Senior Center at 9:15 am. If you are from the Fayette area, meet us at Harrison Lake. Call Beth to sign up for this day trip.”

Toe Nail Clinics Return – Community Health Professionals will provide nurses for toenail clinics at three Senior Center sites. Call 419-337-9299 to make your reservation for a toenail appointment. Notify the receptionist if you are diabetic when you call.

Please soak your feet for 30 minutes before arriving. The clinic fee is $15 per person, payable to the nurse when you arrive. Appointments are available for the following dates and locations:

• Wauseon Senior Center on Monday, September 20 Location: 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon.

• Archbold Senior Center on Tuesday, October 19 Location: Scout Cabin in Ruihley Park (note, not Ruihley Park Pavilion)

• Fayette Senior Center on Monday, October 25 Location: Family Life Center, 306 E. Main Street, Fayette

Are you ready to enjoy music programs at our Senior Center sites again? Guitarist Will Hinton will perform on September 15, at the Wauseon site and at the Fayette site on September 29, both sites at 11 a.m..

The music group “Nostalgia” will perform at the Swanton site on September 17 and at the Wauseon site on September 21, both at 11 a.m.. The duo “Just Us 2”, Marc & Ellen Pember, will perform at Delta Senior Center on September 14 and Fayette Senior Center on September 15, both at 11 a.m..

Vickie Halsey will bring dulcimer music to Archbold on September 14, Fayette on September 22 and Wauseon on September 28, all three at 11 a.m. at the sites listed.

Pianist Jimmy Stewart will bring his enthusiasm to the keyboard at Delta on September 21, at 11 a.m.. In addition, music lovers are invited to join our Senior Center Choir and sing along on Tuesday afternoons at 1:00 pm at the Wauseon site.

Did you know that all of the meals served at sites and via home delivery are made in the Wauseon kitchen? Chef Kyle and his staff make an average of nearly 600 meals each week day!

“Help us help you by following some simple steps to successfully reserve a meal. Fulton County seniors age 60 and over may dine in at any of our senior center sites.

All lunch reservations are taken at the Wauseon site, regardless of at which site you plan to eat. We must receive your reservation at least one business day in advance.

Call 419-337-9299 to reserve your meals. Lunch is served at noon. Seniors who placed “to go” lunch reservations are served first. Please note we cannot accept same-day lunch reservations, since the kitchen starts preparing food at 6 AM. The Wauseon site is open five days a week.

The Archbold site is open on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Delta site is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Fayette site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Swanton site is open Mondays,

Wednesdays and Fridays. Suggested donation is $2.00 per meal. Please drop off your donation at the Wauseon site or mail it to Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon.”

The Fulton County Health Department will offer flu immunizations the same day as free blood pressure checks at our Senior Center sites. Flu clinics will be offered from 9 am to 11 am, with free blood pressure checks starting at 11 am, and a brief “Just So You Know” program at 11:30 am, for interested seniors.

Walk in to the following Senior Center sites on the following dates, to receive your flu immunization between 9 and 11 am.

•September 13, Swanton Senior Center, 217 Chestnut Street, inside Swanton Community Center.

•September 20; Fulton County Senior Center 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon

•September 21, Archbold Senior Center, inside the Scout Cabin, 210 W Williams Street, Archbold

•September 27, Fayette Senior Center, inside Family Life Center, 306 E. Main Street, Fayette.

•September 14, Delta Senior Center, inside Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Drive, Delta. Please note the flu clinic hours at Delta on September 14 are from 9 am to 10:30 am, with free blood pressure readings from 10:30 to 11 am.

The flu immunization service is provided by the Fulton County Health Department. Medicare, Medicaid, and contracted insurance plans are accepted as payment.

For those who do not have insurance or a plan we are contracted with, a sliding fee scale may apply.