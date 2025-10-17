Fulton County Senior Center Offering Free Breakfast For Veterans

PRESS RELEASE – All Fulton County seniors age 60 and over are invited to make a reservation for our annual breakfast celebrating veterans on Friday, November 7.

This is a FREE breakfast for veterans and spouses. Suggested donation $3.00 for all others. The breakfast will be at 9 a.m. and will include remarks by a special speaker and selections by the Senior Center Choir.

Menu is cheese omelet, sausage link, hash browns, fresh fruit, and pastries. Some eighth graders from Wauseon school will be on hand to serve seniors at their seats.

Location: Fulton County Senior Center, 695 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. Seating is limited. The last day to make reservations is Wednesday, October 29.

The Archbold and Swanton Senior Center sites will be closed on Friday, November 7, for the Veterans’ Breakfast. We will add to the digital slideshow of veterans’ photos from last year.

If you’d like to add a photo of you or your veteran in uniform, please email the photo to kschroeder@fultoncountyoh.com, and include name, branch, and years served. Call 419-337-9299 to reserve your spot.