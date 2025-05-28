FULTON COUNTY SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Wayne Newman & Mary Schultz

In honor of Father’s Day, Wayne Newman of Archbold and his daughter, Mary Schultz, of Wauseon, share the spotlight.

Mary works as a substitute for the Senior Center, and encouraged her dad to sign up for meals at the Archbold Senior Center last year.

According to Wayne, “The food is excellent. I’ve been happy with everything I’ve tried, and it’s a big help when I don’t have to make something for myself,” Wayne said, as he is a man on the move.

Each week, Wayne volunteers at the Fulton County Humane Society. “I love dogs. It’s a win-win situation. I like to go there, and I think the dogs enjoy the love and attention they get,” he said.

He also mows the Humane Society’s property, and attends as many of his great-grandchildren’s activities and sporting events as possible.

“Around Memorial Day, I hook my John Deere tractors together, and drive all over town for a couple of hours, to give people a chance to see them. I’ve got my own parade going,” Wayne said.

His daughter, Mary, has worked as a substitute for the Fulton County Senior Center since 2023. “My dad is a great guy, a devoted family man, and a wonderful father who has always been there for me. He taught me the value of hard work, and I’m glad there’s a day to celebrate him!” Mary said.

The Archbold Senior Center meets in the Scout Cabin, 210 West Williams Street, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. For more information about lunch reservations or programming, call 419-337-9299.