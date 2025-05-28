Clinton Rockey (1933 – 2025)

(Born In Edon; Life Member Of Amvets)

Clinton J. Rockey, 92, of Lima passed away Wednesday, May 14, 2025. He was born on April 28, 1933 in Edon, Ohio to Clinton Cyrus and Katharine Clara (Bauer) Rockey.

He served his country in the United States Army from 1953-1955. On December 27, 1953 he married Nancy J. Perry and she preceded him in death on July 5, 2024.

Clinton was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. He retired from the Ford Motor Company in Lima as an engineer on May 1, 1991.

Clinton was a life member of the Amvets; and a member of the Eagles, Moose, American Legion; and a social member of the K of C. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and spending his winters in Florida.

He is survived by his son, Greg (Carol) Rockey; two grandchildren, Angela (Mark) Foor and Travis (Megan) Rockey; five great grandchildren, Madelyn Foor, Jackson Rockey, Mason Foor, Miles Foor and Harper Rockey. Clinton was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nancy, and three brothers, Raymond, Herbert and Donald.

Visitation for Clinton will be held on Friday, June 6, 2025 from 12-2pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier, Ohio. A funeral service will take place immediately following visitation at 2pm at the funeral home with Pastor Marc LaPointe to officiate. Interment to follow at Edon Cemetery in Edon, Ohio.

Memorials may be made in Clinton’s memory to Mercy Health-Lima Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.