Fulton County Sheriff Deputies Issue Ten Citations During Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from February 9th through February 22nd.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 18 traffic stops and issued 10 citations. The citations issued were for nine speed violations and one Stop Sign Violation. Deputies also issued three warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.