Fulton County Sheriff Praises Deputies, Dispatchers, Others At Annual Appreciation Dinner

PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS / THE VILLAGE REPORTERTAKING A BREATHER ... Deputies, dispatchers, and other staff of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and their significant others enjoy food and fellowship during the department's annual appreciation dinner.

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office took a little time to recognize its own last week at its annual appreciation dinner.

Sheriff Roy Miller said the dinner is "just a time for us to get together a...