WEST UNITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING: Special Meeting Moves Police Pay From Salary To Hourly

The special meeting of the West Unity Village Council was brought to order by Mayor Don Leu at 5:30 P.M. The following Council Members were present: Kevin Gray, Steve Marvin, Nathan Massie, Shawn Blaisdell, Terri LeBowsky, and David Short. The following Officers Were Present: Chief Jones, Sarah Higdon-Fiscal Officer.

The meeting started with Chief Jones going over the changes that were made regarding switching his officers from salary to hourly.

Chief Jones explained that changing the officers to hourly will help with retention and keeping the officers that they have. Currently, they get...