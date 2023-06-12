Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Announces Results Of Click It Or Ticket Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller recently announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz designated Click It Or Ticket Blitz that ran from May 22nd through June 4th, 2023.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 98 traffic stops and issued 26 citations, The citations issued were for 21 Speed violations, one no operator’s license, one stop sign, one license plate light. Deputies issued 82 warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.