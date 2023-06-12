Karen Koch (1957 – 2023)

(1975 Graduate Of Bryan HS)

Karen K. Koch, 66, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Karen was born April 23, 1957, in Bryan, Ohio, daughter of Jerrold Edward and Kay Ann (Yahraus) Spangler.

She was a 1975 graduate of Bryan High School. Karen worked as a clerk for the Village of Montpelier and previously worked for the City of Bryan.

She attended First Presbyterian Church, Bryan. Karen enjoyed assisting with the Bryan Jubilee and Bryan Day in the Park. She was fond of animals, including dogs, cats, and elephants.

Karen especially loved her nieces and nephew. She cherished the times when she watched them when they were younger and the memories they made together.

Karen loved visiting and spending time with her sister-in-law, Julie and lifelong friends, Pam, and Debbie. She was extremely grateful for her caregivers, Andrea, T, and Dan.

Surviving is her father, Jerrold “Jerry” Spangler of Bryan, Ohio; brother, Michael (Julie) Spangler of Bryan, Ohio; two nieces, Kathryn (Blake) Rockey of Bryan, Ohio and Kennedy Spangler of Columbia, South Carolina; nephew, Greyson (Mackenzie) Spangler of Bryan, Ohio.

Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Kay; paternal grandparents, Herbert and Lura Spangler; maternal grandparents, Al and Dorothy Yahraus.

Visitation for Karen will be held Friday, June 16, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 506 Oxford Drive, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Rev. Leonel Pech officiating. Interment will follow at Brown Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com