Ronald Hamilton (1926 – 2023)

(Former Resident Of Wauseon)

Veteran

Ronald L. Hamilton, 96, passed away Monday July 3, 2023 in Huron, Ohio. He was born August 29, 1926 in Bellevue, Ohio to Forest F. and Ava E. (Wolfe) Hamilton. He graduated from Attica High School in 1944 and enlisted in the United States Navy. He served during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946.

He enrolled in Case Institute of Technology, through the GI Bill, and graduated as an Electrical Engineer in 1950. He was employed by Toledo Edison for 32 years, retiring as Director of Distribution Engineering.

Post retirement, Ron did consulting work in Bangladesh and Egypt. He loved traveling, summers at the cottage at Lake Erie, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, Ohio Society of Professional Engineers, American Legion Post 260, Elks Lodge 285, AMVETS 17, Huron United Methodist Church, and the Sigma Alpha Epsilon social fraternity.

He is survived by his wife Jean E. (Wilkinson) Hamilton, daughter Susan (John) Davis of Bay Village, Ohio; son John (Pam) Hamilton of Williamsport, PA; stepson Eric (Denise) Gillett of Attica; and stepdaughter Karen Kishman who resides in Huron. He is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gertrude (Wolf) Hamilton, a brother Curtis, and sisters Evelyn Fast and Audrey Riley, and a stepson in-law, Philip Kishman.

At his request, there will be no visitation. Private burial services are to be conducted by members of the Fulton County Honor Guard at the Wauseon Union Cemetery in Wauseon, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the maintenance fund for the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Attica, c/o American Legion Post #260, P. O. Box 447, Attica, Ohio 44807.

The Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.