Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Releases Results Of Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated, Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Blitz, which ran from August 16th, 2019 thru September 2nd, 2019.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 48 traffic stops and issued 15 citations. The citations issued were for 11 speed violations, 1 Adult Seatbelt, 1 No Operators License, 1 Stop Sign, and 1 Improper plates. Deputies also issued 41 warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traﬁc laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

