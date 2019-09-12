Swanton Man Sentenced For Possession Of Cocaine; Pettisville Woman Sentenced For Theft

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman:

David Williams, 35, of 10487 Co. Rd. 4, Lot 67, Swanton, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine. On March 7, 2019, he possessed Cocaine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Williams to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay court costs, maintain employment, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, be held at CCNO, until admittance into the SEARCH Program, and successfully complete the SEARCH Program.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Williams spending 11 months in prison.

Heather Boger, 40, of 352 Chestnut St., Pettisville, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Theft.

During March 18, 2013 to January 4, 2019, she did with purpose to deprive the owner of property or services, knowingly obtain or exert control over said property or services without the consent of the owner, and the value of said property or services being $150,000 or more, but less than $750,000.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Boger to 18 months in prison and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, and pay restitution to the victim.

Dustin Funk, 39, of Flint, MI, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of Nonsupport of Dependents. From September 7, 2019 to May 16, 2019, he failed to pay child support.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Funk to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay current with his child support and pay all arrears, inform the CSEA of his employer and any change of address, and set up/maintain wage withholding with his employer.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Funk spending 11 months in prison on each count, said sentences to be served consecutively with one another, for a total prison term of 33 months in prison.

