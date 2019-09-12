Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 12th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin September 12, 2019

BOYS GOLF

Hilltop @ North Central 4pm

Montpelier @ Edon 4pm

Pettisville @ Stryker 4pm

Delta/Liberty Center @ Evergreen 4pm

Wauseon @ Bryan 4:30pm

Swanton/Patrick Henry @ Archbold 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Edgerton/Fairview @ Wauseon 4:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

Evergreen @ Edgerton 4:30pm

Swanton @ Fairview 4:30pm

Antwerp @ North Central 5:30pm

Edon @ Hilltop 5:30pm

Fayette @ Pettisville 5:30pm

Montpelier @ Stryker 5:30pm

Wauseon @ Holgate 5:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Wauseon @ Bryan 4:30pm

MVCD @ Archbold 4:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Continental @ Bryan 5pm

Springfield @ Swanton 5pm

Wauseon @ Toledo Central Catholic 6pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Bryan @ Delta 5pm

Liberty Center @ Wauseon 5pm

Evergreen @ Paulding 7pm

Swanton @ Archbold 7pm

© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 12th, 2019"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*