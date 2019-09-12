Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 12th, 2019

BOYS GOLF
Hilltop @ North Central 4pm
Montpelier @ Edon 4pm
Pettisville @ Stryker 4pm
Delta/Liberty Center @ Evergreen 4pm
Wauseon @ Bryan 4:30pm
Swanton/Patrick Henry @ Archbold 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Edgerton/Fairview @ Wauseon 4:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Evergreen @ Edgerton 4:30pm
Swanton @ Fairview 4:30pm
Antwerp @ North Central 5:30pm
Edon @ Hilltop 5:30pm
Fayette @ Pettisville 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Stryker 5:30pm
Wauseon @ Holgate 5:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Wauseon @ Bryan 4:30pm
MVCD @ Archbold 4:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Continental @ Bryan 5pm
Springfield @ Swanton 5pm
Wauseon @ Toledo Central Catholic 6pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Bryan @ Delta 5pm
Liberty Center @ Wauseon 5pm
Evergreen @ Paulding 7pm
Swanton @ Archbold 7pm
