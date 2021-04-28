Fulton County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Traffic Blitzes In Conjunction With Area Proms

Sheriff Roy E. Miller has announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz designated Prom Blitz. This Blitz will run from May 1st thru May 2nd in conjunction with Proms at Archbold, Evergreen, and Wauseon High Schools.

The other Blitz will run from May 15th thru May 16th in conjunction with Prom at Pike-Delta-York High School.

Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County and they will be looking for impaired drivers and other violations associated with impaired driving.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

These Blitzes are being funded from a grant that was awarded to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The grant pays for extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadways in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.