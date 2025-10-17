Fulton County Superintendents Meet With Legislative Leaders To Discuss Future Of Education

PRESS RELEASE – The Fulton County Superintendents had the opportunity today to meet with both Senate President Rob McColley and Representative Jim Hoops to discuss recent legislative proposals and the future of public education in Ohio.

While our perspectives may at times differ, we greatly appreciate the willingness of both leaders to engage in open, candid dialogue on issues that matter deeply to our schools, communities, and the future of education across the state.

We value their time, partnership, and continued commitment to ensuring that every student in Ohio has access to a high-quality education.