Wesley United Methodist Church Holding Fall Focus Program

PRESS RELEASE – Justin Batt, a Bryan native, best-selling author and sought-after speaker, will present “Writing a Legacy Story: How to Craft the Narrative Only You Can Tell” on November 8 at Wesley United Methodist Church.

Wesley’s annual Fall Focus program will begin at 9:00 A.M. with a continental breakfast, followed by at 10:00 A.M. with Justin explaining how to turn your life into a story that lives beyond you. There is no charge other than a free will offering for the breakfast.

As founder of True South Farm and creator of Daddy Saturday, Justin’s mission is to empower men and women to pursue purpose-driven lives rooted in faith, family, and lasting impact.

His unique ability to connect Biblical wisdom with modern leadership challenges audiences to write stories worth remembering – both in life and in business.

Through storytelling and Biblical references, Justin shows audiences how relationships are the threads that give stories meaning.

He explains narrative structure and how to identify the people God has placed in your life to help you fulfill your calling. His message has been presented to parents, faith-driven audiences, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

“I want to help individuals discover the unique story that only they can tell,” says Justin, “and why the world needs it.”

Wesley’s Fall Focus is sponsored by the church’s United Methodist Men and United Methodist Women groups. The program will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the church, located at 903 Center Street in Bryan, Ohio.

Registration is required: contact the church office at 419-636-6721 to reserve your place.