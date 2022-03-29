Fulton County’s Caylee Sager Competes At Ohio Beef Expo

Facebook

SHOWMANSHIP … Caylee Sager (third from right) captured a top ten finish at the Ohio Beef Expo. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

The 34th Ohio Beef Expo was held March 17-20 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio. The Expo, hosted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA), is the premier event for Ohio’s beef industry covering many facets of the beef world with seedstock shows and sales, a trade show, a competitive junior show and much more all in one place.

For the first time in the history of the Expo, the Junior Show activities were held in the coliseum.

The Junior Show set a record this year with over 950 entries. Showmanship was held Friday followed by the Market Animal show on Saturday and the Heifer show on Sunday.

Junior Showmanship was judged by Garrett and Gretchen Lampe, IL, Market Animals were evaluated by Tim Fitzgerald, IN, and the Heifer show judge was Glen Martin, TX.

From the area, Caylee Sager of Fulton County finished eighth in the Intermediate Showmanship Division.