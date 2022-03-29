Sports Schedule For Tuesday, March 29th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 29, 2022

SOFTBALL

Archbold @ Maumee 5pm (PPD; MAKEUP TBA)

Wauseon @ Edgerton 5pm (PPD; MAKEUP TBA)

Bryan @ Paulding 5pm

Otsego @ Evergreen 5pm

Hilltop @ North Central 5pm (PPD; Rescheduled for 3/30 @ 4pm)

Montpelier @ Pettisville 5pm (PPD; Rescheduled for 3/30 @ 4pm)

Delta @ Fairview 5pm

BASEBALL

Bryan @ Napoleon 5pm

Edgerton @ Liberty Center 5pm (PPD; Rescheduled for 3/31)

Evergreen @ Delta 5pm

Wauseon @ Whitmer 5pm

Hilltop @ North Central 5pm (PPD; Rescheduled for 3/30 @ 4pm)

Montpelier @ Pettisville 5pm (PPD; Rescheduled for 3/30 @ 4pm)

Stryker @ Archbold 5pm

Prairie Heights @ Edon 5:30pm (Canceled)

BOYS TENNIS

Wauseon @ Defiance 4:30pm

Ottawa-Glandorf @ Bryan 5pm

TRACK

Archbold/Defiance @ Bryan 4:30pm

Hilltop/Antwerp @ Edgerton 4:30pm (Canceled)

 

