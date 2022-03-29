Sports Schedule For Tuesday, March 29th, 2022

SOFTBALL
Archbold @ Maumee 5pm (PPD; MAKEUP TBA)
Wauseon @ Edgerton 5pm (PPD; MAKEUP TBA)
Bryan @ Paulding 5pm
Otsego @ Evergreen 5pm
Hilltop @ North Central 5pm (PPD; Rescheduled for 3/30 @ 4pm)
Montpelier @ Pettisville 5pm (PPD; Rescheduled for 3/30 @ 4pm)
Delta @ Fairview 5pm
BASEBALL
Bryan @ Napoleon 5pm
Edgerton @ Liberty Center 5pm (PPD; Rescheduled for 3/31)
Evergreen @ Delta 5pm
Wauseon @ Whitmer 5pm
Hilltop @ North Central 5pm (PPD; Rescheduled for 3/30 @ 4pm)
Montpelier @ Pettisville 5pm (PPD; Rescheduled for 3/30 @ 4pm)
Stryker @ Archbold 5pm
Prairie Heights @ Edon 5:30pm (Canceled)
BOYS TENNIS
Wauseon @ Defiance 4:30pm
Ottawa-Glandorf @ Bryan 5pm
TRACK
Archbold/Defiance @ Bryan 4:30pm
Hilltop/Antwerp @ Edgerton 4:30pm (Canceled)
