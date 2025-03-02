Julie Maurer (1951-2025)

(Former Bus Driver In Kalamazoo, MI)

Julie Anne Maurer, age 73, of Paw Paw, Michigan, passed away at her residence on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Her shining light, big heart, smile and words of kindness, compassion, and friendship will be missed by all.

Julie was born on March 27, 1951, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the daughter of Peter S. and Gloria Marie (Belsito) Maurer, Sr.

A graduate of Mary Wood Academy of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Julie attended Kalamazoo Valley Community College, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree.

Julie was a registered nurse, and her proudest moment was becoming an RN. She had various careers in her life. She also drove bus for the City of Kalamazoo for a while.

That is how she met some of her friends that she still has today. As part of the Fritz family, she enjoyed living on the farm property for several years and loved taking care of the animals.

Surviving Julie is her brother David (Betty) Maurer of Bryan, Ohio; sister, Gloria (Steve) Janes, of Cody Lake, Michigan; “bonus daughter”, Joey (Ursula) Maher; the entire Fritz family and her companion, Mark Reynolds, with whom she enjoyed spending time together, traveling and being spoiled by him. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Peter Maurer, Jr..

In accordance with Julie’s wishes there will be no public services. Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Dad’s Place, 216 South Main Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506 or an organization of the donor’s choice. In her memory, be kind to others, extend a hand when someone reaches out and smile. A moment of kindness says a lot.

