Fulton SWCD Annual Tree Sale

Wauseon, Ohio, February 9, 2021 – The Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District is once again sponsoring their annual tree and plant sale. A wide variety of trees and other plant materials are available.

These materials are provided at a low cost to encourage landowners to increase their use of windbreak and wildlife plantings, and the varieties offered have been chosen because of their usefulness for these purposes.

They may be purchased by anyone and planted anywhere without restrictions.

These are bare root stock, which is the most economical way to purchase plants. Most tree seedlings are three years old and range in size from 12-36 inches, depending upon which species you order.

The staff at Fulton SWCD would be happy to assist you with information to help you make wise selections.

They can help you select trees for your soil type, how to plant seedlings, on which varieties attract wildlife, and on other subjects related to adding to the value and enjoyment of your property with trees and other plants.

Deadline for ordering plants is April 5. Pick up dates are April 28, 29, and 30 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Tree brochures have recently been mailed.

To get an order form, call the office to have one mailed to you 419-337-9217, e-mail us at kbowles@fultoncountyoh.com, or go to our web site to download an order form at www.fultoncountyoh.com/swcd.