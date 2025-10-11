Future Transportation Museum Takes Shape In Downtown Wauseon

VOLUNTEERS … This photo was taken of some of the volunteers who were helping to begin the restoration process for the Dyer McDermott building on Beach Street. Pictured is Dr. Ken Ladd, Craig Grisier, Doug Myers, Heather Schimmel, Brad Myers, Angel Matthews, and Jim Kerr.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Work has officially begun for the rehabilitation work on the former Dyer McDermott b...