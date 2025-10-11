Charles “Charlie” Allison (1936 – 2025)

(Former Chief Of Springfield Fire Department)

Charles R. “Charlie” Allison, 89, Stryker, died at home peacefully Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, with his family at his side.

Born in Bryan, Ohio, on Sept. 27, 1936, he was the son of Marjorie (Converse) and Gerald Allison.

On Dec., 15, 1956, he married the love of his life, Jimmie Lee Champion, in Phenix City, Alabama, and she survives.

They shared nearly 69 years in marriage, and raised their family in their Stryker home where they resided since 1964. This home was at the corner of Defiance and Allison streets, and was part of the original homestead of Charlie’s Great-Great Grandfather John Allison.

After graduating from Bryan High School in 1954, Charlie volunteered for the Korean War draft, serving in the U.S. Army as a tank driver, rising to the rank of corporal before his term of enlistment ended in 1956.

He then continued on in the Army Reserves until 1962, including service with the 983rd Engineer Battalion in Bryan, rising to the rank of staff sergeant. From 1962 to 1965 he was a tech sergeant in the Air Force Reserves 180th Material Squadron at the Toledo Express Airport.

While stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, in 1956 he met his future wife, Jimmie. They were wed soon after his Army discharge, and they took up housekeeping in Bryan.

Charlie was employed at the ARO Corporation in Bryan from the late 1950s through the early 1990s. Although he never held a college degree he worked first as a draftsman-engineer in the aeronautics department, then in industrial safety and later as ARO’s director of personnel.

While at ARO he served on the corporate team negotiating union contracts. As a testimony to his character in dealing with others , despite the difficult contract negotiations he maintained friendships with union members and leaders.

Later he worked in safety and training with Bryan Custom Plastics and then Allied Moulded, and he also taught forklift training at Northwest State.

Very active in community affairs, Charlie served a term on the Stryker Board of Public Affairs. He also served as an EMT and firefighter for many years, including service as assistant chief and then chief of the Springfield Township Fire Department.

His faith played a prominent role in his life. A former member of the First Baptist Church in Stryker, he later became a member of the Eastland Baptist Church in Bryan where he served as former head deacon and Sunday school teacher and as a lay minister. In his daily living Charlie strove to be a living embodiment of the love and compassion showed by Jesus Christ.

Charlie was an avid sports fan, rooting on his favorite Detroit Tigers and Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also had a lifelong interest in railroads and enjoyed model railroading, and was proficient at performing many of his own automotive, lawn mower repairs and household repairs.

Family was a dominant focus of his life, supporting his wife, children and grandchildren in their various endeavors.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Don (Diane) of Bryan; daughters Cindy (Gene) Schelling of Bryan, Brenda Allison of Stryker and Robin (Michael) Kemp of Archbold; grandchildren Stuart (Samantha Singer) Rosebrock, Joseph (Sherry Hartsock) Rosebrock, Dustin Kemp, Allison Stevens and Michaela (Tallyn) Anderson; great-grandchildren Connor (Jayde) Rosebrock, Keegan Stevens and a great-grandson due in April; three sisters-in-law, Christine Courson, Gloria Rumph and Betty Champion; and numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents and stepmother, Mary Allison; two sisters and their husbands, Alice Marie (Robert) Zwayer and Patricia (Don) Zwayer; stepbrothers Richard and Maurice Thierry; and sisters- and brothers-in-law Bob Courson, Henry (Janie) Champion, Eva (Freddie) Rumph, Jimmy Rumph and Sidney Ray Champion.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eastland Baptist Church in Bryan, where services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Private burial in Stryker Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Preferred memorials are to the Eastland Baptist Church or CWP Hospice.