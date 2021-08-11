Gary Andres (1952-2021)

Gary L. Andres, 68, passed away on August 10, 2021, at his home, following a courageous battle with leukemia. He was lovingly surrounded by his family.

Gary was born on October 25, 1952 in Bryan, Ohio to Marvin and Normagene {Goebel} Andres. He married Mary Jo Spielvogel on June 25, 1977 and she survives.

Gary graduated from Stryker High School in the class of 1970. He earned a bachelor’s degree in comprehensive social sciences from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Toledo.

After graduation Gary worked as a youth advisor for Northwest Ohio Community Action Commision. He became the Executive Director of the Northwest Ohio Private Industry Council at its inception in 1983 and served through 2000.

He then was the Director of Grants Accounting for the University of Toledo until his retirement in 2019.

In the early 1990’s, Gary was a founding Trustee of the Stryker Schools Foundation. His success as a grant writer advanced the purpose of the Foundation as it grew.

In 1992 he received the Ohio Friend of Education Award from Janet Voinovich, then First Lady of Ohio.

Going out to dinner and spending the rest of the evening in a bookstore was Gary’s favorite way to spend a night out with his wife. He had an impressive library of his own and was a great reader of history, politics, and progressive thinkers.

He was open to engage in a philosophical discussion over a cup of coffee or a beer with a friend, old or new. Gary was a quiet man with a big heart. He was willing to help others and people were always welcome in his home.

Gary liked doing home improvement projects and dabbled in woodworking. He had accumulated a collection of tools, which his kids thought were not very well organized, but Gary didn’t mind, he always managed to find what he needed.

Gary was active in coaching little league baseball and basketball when his sons were young. He was a Detroit Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes fan and enjoyed watching sports on TV. He very much enjoyed golfing with his sons and friends.

Since his retirement he and his wife had discovered the adventures of camping. Gary especially enjoyed northern Michigan and had many more plans to camp with family and friends. Gary’s greatest love came in spending time with his family.

His grandchildren were a constant source of wonderment and joy. He attended every one of their events that he possibly could. Even from his hospital bed, he would watch his grandchildren’s games on his iPad.

Surviving Gary are his wife, Mary Jo; their two sons, Travis (Sara) Andres of Atlanta, Georgia, and Adam (Melissa) Andres of Stryker, Ohio; three grandchildren, Noah, Liam, and Adysen Andres, her mother Heather Kerr and brother Jeter Kerr; four siblings, Vickie Yoder, of Bryan, Ohio, Ron (Neva) Andres of Bellevue, Ohio, Kathy (Tom) Sims of Edgerton, Ohio, and Jerry (Ladonna) Andres of Archbold, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Jennifer Spielvogel of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Robin (Mark) Jakovich of Sylvania, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Normagene Andres, brother-in-law, Dale Yoder, and his mother and father-in-law, Regis and Lee Spielvogel.

Visitation for Gary will be held from 11am to 2pm on Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Stryker United Methodist Church. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2pm at the Stryker United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Nick Woodall. Burial will follow the service at the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker with a luncheon to follow.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Stryker Schools Foundation or to the Bryan CHP Home Care and Hospice of Williams County.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.