Scott Sisko, Sr. (1965-2021)

Scott Sisko Sr., age 55, of Bryan, Ohio, has passed away suddenly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeannine and Raymond Sisko, and his daughter, Shandi.

He is survived by his son, Scott Sisko Jr. (Natasha); his sisters, Patti Lambert (Doyle), Raema Blalock (Burton), Lori Moore (Phil); four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan, Ohio.

The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of sending flowers please send a donation to help cover end-of-life expenses. Donations can be made to Scott’s son, Scott Sisko Jr.