Gary Schultz (1954 – 2024)

(1973 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Gary S. Schultz, age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2024 at CHP-Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

Gary worked as an over the road truck driver for various local trucking companies until purchasing his own truck and driving independently. He was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Gary was born on February 24, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Warren and Dolores (Deck) Schultz. He was a 1973 graduate of Bryan High School.

Gary is survived by his brother, Stephen W. (Cindy) Schultz, of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

A private funeral service will be held for Gary, followed by burial at Shiffler Cemetery, Pulaski. Services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to CHP inpatient Hospice Center- Defiance. To leave a condolence or sign the online guest book, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.