Randy Fee (1963 – 2024)

(Graduated From Montpelier in 1981)

Randy Eugene Fee, 60 of Montpelier passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, January 20, 2024. He was born on August 9, 1963 in Bryan to Herman E and Marilyn E. (Clear) Fee.

Randy was a 1981 graduate of Montpelier High School. On September 20, 1986 he married LaVonne Higi in Angola, Indiana and she survives.

Randy attended Life Changing Realities Church in Edgerton and at one time he was employed as an electrical engineer at S & H Automation in Bryan.

Randy enjoyed every moment with his wife and best friend LaVonne. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and in his spare time he enjoyed listening to music, birdwatching, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife LaVonne of 37 years; his mother Marilyn E. Fee of Montpelier; children Lisa (Jeff Dick) Fedderke of Montpelier, Heather (Angelo) Hornung of Montpelier, Andrea Fee of Canton, Ohio, and Nicholas (Christy Jaggers) Fee of Defiance, Ohio; six grandchildren, Aaryian (Kris) Shoup, MiKayla Hornung, Zayne Snow, Mallory Hornung, Alexander Fedderke, and Dawson Fedderke; two great grandchildren Aleesi and Kamilla Shoup; two brothers, Jody (Gaby) Fee of Auburn, Indiana, and Jamie (Deb) Fee of North Port, Florida; and eight nieces and nephews. Randy was preceded in death by his father Herman E. Fee.

Visitation hours for Randy will be on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 from 3-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Thursday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Bryon Adams to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Williams County Conservation League. Condolences for the family can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com