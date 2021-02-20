Gene Humbarger (1937-2021)

Gene A. Humbarger, 83, of Bryan, OH, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. He was born in Florence Township on June 6, 1937, to Hubert and Maxine (Fetters) Humbarger.

Gene was a graduate of Montpelier High School in 1955 and later attended The Ohio State University. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1966 with the rank of E5/Sergeant. On April 6, 1976, he married Marylyn J. Burkholder in Golden, CO, and she survives.

In 2000, Gene retired as a plant manager from Busak Shamban in Fort Wayne. Prior to that, he was a supervisor at ARO Corp in Bryan for 28 years. He attended Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, IN, and was a member of the Bryan American Legion.

Gene liked the outdoors, cutting wood, tinkering with machinery, hunting, and raising horses. He loved his grandchildren “to pieces.”

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marylyn; stepdaughter Cristy J. Craig of Plymouth, MI; six grandchildren Kiley (Jason) Rice, Kristopher Kilgallon, Clayton Kilgallon, Matthew Luce, Alaina (James) Brown, Tyler (Lynsey) Martin; two great grandchildren, Peyton and Bennett Martin; and stepbrothers Jim (Diane) Morris of Glendale, AZ, and Jack (Jan) Morris of South Bend, IN.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harlan Humbarger, and stepdaughters Cathy J. Martin and Connie J. Luce.

Visitation for Gene will be on Monday, February 22, from 4-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Tuesday, February 23, at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Norman officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with graveside rites provided by the Montpelier Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Fairview Missionary Church or Chapter 83 of the Williams County D.A.V. Those planning to attend are encouraged to wear a mask and follow the recommended social distancing guidelines issued by the CDC.

