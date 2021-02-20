Dwain Startzman, Sr. (1939-2021)

Dwain L. Startzman, Sr., 81, of Montpelier, passed away on February 18, 2021 at his home in Montpelier. He was born on August 2, 1939 in Toledo, OH to LeRoy O. and Frances (Selander) Startzman.

He graduated from Montpelier High School. In April of 1960 he married Frances Yuvon Taylor and she survives.

Dwain worked as a supervisor at Robinair in Montpelier for many years. He also worked at the Shell gas station in Montpelier. Prior to that he worked for the Wabash Railroad. Dwain enjoyed motorcycles, repairing engines and animals.

Dwain is survived by his wife of 60 years, Frances Yuvon Startzman; six children, Cathy Startzman of Davenport, FL, Cindy Startzman of Montpelier, Dwain “Shorty” Startzman, Jr. (Betty Theobald) of Continental, OH, Perry (Molly) Startzman of Montpelier, Angie Barraco of Montpelier and Danny (Kendra) Startzman of Montpelier; twelve grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and sister, Donna Stork.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Kathleen (Dallas) Manley, Edna Burwell and Margarite Startzman; and brother, Louis Startzman.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Pastor Mike Wilder to officiate. Memorial contributions may be given in Dwain’s memory to the Williams County Humane Society.

