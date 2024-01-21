Geneva “Jenny” Miller (1935 – 2024)

(Worked At Sauder Woodworking)

Geneva (Jenny) Miller, age 88, of Archbold entered her heavenly home on Friday, January 19, 2024. She was a resident at Fairlawn Haven Care Center.

Jenny was born on May 12, 1935 to Lawrence and Inez (Wyse) Gautsche at their home in Archbold. She married Richard J. Miller on September 1, 1956 and some of her most enjoyable days were spent working alongside him on the farm. She could do it all!

Jenny spent her life caring for her family and others. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, and sewing. She was generous and there was always room for one more at the dinner table. She worked at Sauder Woodworking Company where she rose to be a trusted leader and was respected as a problem solver and teacher.

By example, she encouraged her five daughters to work hard for what they wanted. She had a deep, personal faith and was active in her church as she taught Sunday School, participated in prayer ministry, and reached beyond the walls of the church through UMW mission activities.

Jenny is preceded in death by her husband Richard, parents Lawrence and Inez Gautsche, in-laws Ralph and Florence Miller, and siblings Myrl Gautsche, Valetta Van Valkenburg, and Carolyn Fricke.

Jenny is survived by her five daughters Barbara (Jesus) Miller of South San Francisco, CA, Patty O’Connor (Sam Ward) of Montpelier, and Debra (Dwight) Stough, Sandy Surfus, and Cindy (Bill)Rose all of Archbold. Sister Joyce Taylor of Toledo, Brother Lawrence (Laura) Gautsche, Jr of Long Island, NY, and Brother-in-Law Tom (Julie) Miller of Archbold also survive.

Jenny has seven grandchildren, Zach (Mylissa) Surfus, Jacob Surfus, and Jesse Felix all of Archbold, Melissa (Charles) Martin of Montpelier, Jevon Jesus of South San Francisco, CA, Josh (Brittany) Rose of Maumee, and Jason (Amanda) Rose of Stafford, VA. Her eight great-grandchildren are Callan and Cohen Rose, Xander and Sullivan Rose, and Mya, Sadie, Tora, and Abraham Sproles. She is affectionately known as Aunt Jenny to many nieces and nephews and their children.

Visitation for Jenny will be held from 2:00 until 6:00 P.M. on Friday, February 2, 2024 at the Archbold United Methodist Church, 401 Ditto St., Archbold, Ohio. A Celebration of Jenny’s Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 3, 2024, also at the church, with Rev. Eric McGlade, officiating. Private interment services will be held at the Smith Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Archbold United Methodist Church, Fairlawn Haven Care Center, or Elara Caring Hospice.

Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.