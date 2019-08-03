George Goll III (1935-2019)

George F. Goll III, age 83, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 6:31P.M. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan after a brief illness.

Mr. Goll was a graduate of Stryker High School and worked at Hayes-Albion 50+5 in West Unity, Ohio, and later at Brown’s Bakery in Defiance, Ohio, while also operating his own business, Goll Plumbing and Electric. He was a life member of the American Quarter Horse Association, a fifty-year member of the Masonic Lodge and a 32 degree Mason.

George F. Goll III was born on July 31, 1935, in Stryker, Ohio, the son of George F. and Irene (Roeder) Goll II. He married Sara E. Harpold on November 7, 1958, in Stryker, and she preceded him in death on January 20, 2016.

Survivors include one son, Gary (Pam) Goll, of Bryan, and grandsons, George (Heather) Goll IV, of Edgewater, New Jersey, and Travis Colbry, of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mary Goll.

Services will be private with interment in Goll Woods Cemetery. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in George’s memory be directed to the Williams County Humane Society or the Williams County 4-H Endowment.

