Gerald Siebeneck (1942-2020)

Gerald F. Siebeneck, age 77, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice in Defiance, Ohio.

Gerald was a member of the Montpelier Fraternal Order of Eagles 2246 and the Montpelier Moose Lodge 312. He enjoyed gambling at Firekeeper’s Casino and driving around with his dog, Bud, and was an avid Ohio State fan.

Gerald F. Siebeneck was born on November 19, 1942, in Leipsic, Ohio, the son of Leonard Joseph and Margaret Catherine (Meyer) Siebeneck.

Gerald is survived by his children, Chris (Scott) Keesecker, Julie (Jeff) Taylor, both of Pioneer, Ohio, Geri (Tim) Altman, of Maumee, Ohio, and Jeremie Siebeneck, also of Pioneer; seven grandchildren, Andrea (Michael) Ryan, Dustin Keesecker, Chayse Keesecker, Josh Taylor, Payton Taylor, Mason Altman and Maddox Altman; three great-grandchildren, Macie, Knox and Claire; and numerous brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and stepmother, Viola.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family requests those attending services use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Visitation for Gerald will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Private interment will take place at a later date.

The family requests memorial donations to the Williams County Humane Society or Community Health Professionals Hospice.