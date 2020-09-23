Donald Rath (1933-2020)

Donald R. Rath, age 86, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away early on Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Donald retired from The Aro Corporation in Bryan with 40 years of service. He was an accomplished auto body repairman, working many years out of his garage.

Donald was a member of the Ney United Methodist Church and had for the past few years attended Union Chapel Church of God. He played church softball and basketball in his younger days and enjoyed bird watching at home.

Donald R. Rath was born on October 10, 1933, in Williams County, Ohio, the son of Richard and Retha (Pierce) Rath. He graduated from Ney High School in 1951. He married Kathleen M. Koeppe on December 26, 1951, in Ney and she survives.

Donald is also survived by his daughter, Becky (David) Tompkins, of Port St. Joe, Florida; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Allan (Mary) Rath, of Waukesha, Wisconsin; and sister, Joyce (Ron) Radford, of Palm Coast, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Michael Rath, and two grandchildren.

To honor Donald’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Friends and family are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website. The family requests memorial donations to the Union Chapel Church of God or another organization of the donor’s choice.