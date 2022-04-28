Geraldine “Jerri” Stobinski (1950-2022)

Facebook

Geraldine ‘Jerri’ Stobinski (Govin), went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2022. She was born Jan. 4, 1950, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Carl “Bud” and Genevieve “Jenny” (Bunton) Govin of Montpelier, Ohio.

Jerri was a 1968 graduate of Montpelier High School. She then graduated from Ravenscroft College of Beauty in Fort Wayne, Indiana, getting her Ohio state license as a beautician.

She married Gary Stobinski on Dec. 4, 1970, and they were together for 51 years. In 1971, she lived outside Augusta, Georgia, with her husband who was at Fort Gordon, Georgia, at the time.

After Georgia she moved to Monclova, Ohio, with her new family and worked at St. Regis Paper Company as an inspector before starting a successful monogram/embroidery shop, working with local businesses as well as the Anthony Wayne Youth Soccer League, providing monogrammed uniforms for the traveling teams for many years. She retired after 30 successful years in the business.

She was a member of American Legion No. 384 in Whitehouse, Ohio, and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Delta, Ohio.

Jerri loved to go cruising and had taken 15 cruises. She loved playing slots and, starting when her youngest son turned 21, made annual trips to Las Vegas to see shows and play slots.

Jerri was also an avid crazy canasta and euchre card player, playing euchre with friends at the American Legion and Eagles three times per week.

She is survived by her husband, Gary, sons, Kirk Stobinski and Dean Stobinski, grandson, Issak Stobinski, all of Monclova, Ohio; sisters, Janice Govin of Bryan, Ohio, June (Govin) Swalley of Stryker, Ohio, Jean (Govin) and Matt Carlin of Montpelier; best friend, Randa McCrea of Houston, Texas; and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jerri’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, Ohio. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow at Roth Cemetery Monclova, Ohio.

The family would like to thank the nurses and care givers at McLaren-St. Luke’s Hospital and Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo for their loving care and tenderness.

Memorial contributions can be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.