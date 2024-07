LEAGUE TOURNAMENT CHAMPS … Pioneer concluded a 20-2-1 spring and summer season by winning the Northwest Ohio Pony League tournament championship by defeating Hilltop 11-5. Team members included: Top row – Coach Josh Fiser, Jacob Lyons, Jacob Poynter, Aiden Meyers, Ashaun Dickey, Coach Matt Boles. Middle row – Matthew Hausch, Cameron Amos, Easton Fidler, Gentry Fackler, Tyson Turner. Bottom row – Jesse Taylor, Briggs Fiser, Mason Boles. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)